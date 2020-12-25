Iraq, Egypt set to purchase COVID-19 vaccine

The health authorities in Iraq and Egypt announced on Thursday the purchase of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine, from AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech and China's Sinopharm, reports Anadolu Agency.

In a news conference, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said that Iraq purchased 17.5 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, a quantity that covers around 20% of the Iraqi population, estimated as 37 million, according to recent official figures.

Al-Tamimi added that "16 million doses are purchased from the British AstraZeneca company and 1.5 million doses from the US Pfizer company."

In Egypt, the Egyptian Finance Minister Mohammad Maait said in a press conference on Thursday evening that his country will purchase 50 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Maait said that Egypt reached a deal with AstraZeneca for the purchase of 30 million doses and the Chinese Sinopharm group for 20 million doses.

Iraq has registered so far 588,803 infections including 21,744 deaths and 527,341 recoveries. Egypt has confirmed 128,993 infections including 7,260 deaths and 108,474 recoveries.

