PA calls on UN Security Council to stop Israel settler attacks

The Palestinian Authority (PA) called on Friday for the United Nations (UN) Security Council to stop Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians, implementing Resolution 2334.

In a statement, the PA's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates conveyed that a spike in Israeli settler violence witnessed over the last week: "Not only aims at terrorising the defenceless Palestinian communities in the occupied West Bank, but also aims at more theft of Palestinian land for the benefit of the colonial Israeli settlements and outposts."

The statement also announced: "Attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians and their public and private property were focused on the areas south, east and west of the city of Nablus, in the north of the West Bank."

Meanwhile, the ministry confirmed that the Israeli settlers and settler organisations have been targeting this area: "Aimed to push forward achieving a greater settlement bloc that will prevent any possibility of creating a viable, geographically contiguous Palestinian state."

It added: "Settler attacks fall within the framework of this objective, which aims to achieve and impose a gradual and effective annexation of all areas classified as Area C and finally 'Israelise' them."

The ministry directly blamed the Israeli occupation government and the US administration of outgoing President Donald Trump, holding them responsible for the spike in Israeli settler violence, which would prevent any chance of achieving peace based on the two-state solution.

