Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Iran: Court sentences Azerbaijani human rights activist

December 28, 2020 at 12:08 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Azerbaijan, Iran, Middle East, News, Syria
Iranian activists Ali Azizi (R) and Eliar Hosseinzaddh (L) [CSHRIran/Twitter]
Iranian activists Ali Azizi (R) and Eliar Hosseinzaddh (L) [CSHRIran/Twitter]
 December 28, 2020 at 12:08 pm

An Iranian court on Monday sentenced an activist to six years in prison for propaganda against the Syrian regime and membership to an opposition front, Anadolu reports.

Ali Azizi, an Iranian-origin Azerbaijani activist, got one year in prison for propaganda against the Bashar al-Assad regime and five years for membership of the South Azerbaijan National Liberation Front (GAMAC), Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported.

Azizi intends to file an appeal.

The 23-year-old stood for the right to education in the mother tongue along with other constitutional rights.

Previously, a fine of 500,000 Iranian rials ($11.8 according to official exchange rate) was slapped on him along with 20 lashes for disrupting public order.

READ: US courts sentences Iranian to 23 months over sanctions evasion

Categories
Asia & AmericasAzerbaijanIranMiddle EastNewsSyria
Show Comments
Show Comments