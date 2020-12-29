Iraq: 'Too early' to discuss power connection to Turkey

A spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity, Ahmed Moussa, said yesterday, that it "is still too early" to discuss the electricity connection with Turkey, explaining that his ministry has not issued any official statement in this regard.

Moussa added that the technical issues needed to mature the electricity connection project have not been tested.

Meanwhile he explained that the Iranian minister of energy will arrive in Baghdad today to discuss Iraq's unpaid debts which amount to $2.6 billion.

Earlier on Sunday, Moussa said the capital Baghdad and other cities are at risk of serious power shortages after Iran reduced gas exports to Iraq to five million cubic metres from 50 million cubic metres two weeks ago citing unpaid bills.

Moussa added that Tehran has also officially informed the Iraqi Ministry of Electricity that it plans to cut shipments further to three million cubic metres.

Yesterday Turkey began exporting 150 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Iraq through the Silopi-Zakho transmission line for a period of 11 months.

READ: Where does Iraq fall in the new US administration's policy?