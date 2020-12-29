Portuguese / Spanish / English

Turkey provides underwater warfare training to Libyan Navy, report says

Minister of National Defence of Turkey, Hulusi Akar (2nd R) receives Chief of Naval Staff of Libyan Navy, Abdul Hakim Abu Hawliyeh (2nd L) in Ankara, Turkey on September 14, 2020. [Ministry Of National Defence - Anadolu Agency]
Turkey's Armed Forces are providing the Libyan Navy with five weeks of training in underwater warfare, Anadolu Agency reported Turkish defence officials saying on Sunday.

The move is part of Turkey's commitment to Libya based on agreements between the two countries, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Turkish Defence Ministry announced that multi-faceted training for Libya's Armed Forces is continuing under the Military Training, Cooperation and Consultancy Agreement.

In addition, coast guard training started on 20 December and will last six weeks, the statement said.

Turkey is the largest external supporter of the internationally recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) in its confrontation with renegade General Khalifa Haftar's Libyan National Army (LNA), which is supported by Egypt.

