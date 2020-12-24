Turkey parliament prolongs army's mission in Libya

The deployment of Turkish troops in Libya was extended for another 18 months, the Turkish parliament announced on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

The parliament approved a motion calling for an extension in troop deployment in Libya for another 18 months.

"There are threats from Libya to Turkey and the entire region, and if attacks resume again, Turkey's interests in the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected," the motion said.

Meanwhile, the local sources in Libya pointed out that Turkey continues to provide education, healthcare and humanitarian assistance to Libya, in addition to military support, as part of its commitment to the agreement concluded with the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli.

Turkey supported the United Nations-sponsored political process which led to the creation of the GNA in 2015.

