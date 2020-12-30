Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt: 11m women receive health checks under Sisi's initiative

An Egyptian woman walks by a stall in Cairo, Egypt on 19 April 2020 [MOHAMED EL-SHAHED/AFP/Getty Images]
The Egyptian Minister of Health, Hala Zayed, announced that 11.3 million women have been examined since the launch of Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi's initiative to support women's health.

Zayed stated that the initiative is sustainable and targets women over 18 nationwide with the aim of detecting non-communicable diseases (diabetes, blood pressure, weight and height measurement, body mass index and obesity) and raising awareness of risk factors that cause these types of illnesses.

The initiative aims to educate the population about reproductive health, family planning, healthy lifestyle and raise awareness of breast self-examination methods.

The minister indicated that the initiative, which was launched in July, includes free medical examination and raising awareness about public healthcare for all Egyptian women.

