Morocco accuses Algeria of 'spreading rumours' on Western SaharaÂ 

Moroccan Prime Minister, Saad-Eddine El-Othmani, yesterday accused Algeria of "recruiting its official media apparatus with the aim of spreading false news" about the situation in the Western Sahara."

El-Othmani was quoted by Hespress as saying that the Algerian move was "part of a systematic campaign to smear the Moroccan government."

"The destabilising actions carried out by the Polisario Front have not been supported by any country except Algeria," the prime minister said, adding that the campaign was being addressed and contained by the Moroccan national press and diplomatic apparatus.

The Polisario Front, he pointed out, had continued its provocations in the vicinity of the border security fence "after the royal forces liberated the Guerguerat crossing."

"More than 75 countries from different regions of the world have appreciated the peace process carried out by the Royal Armed Forces, as well as reopening the Guerguerat crossing for civil and commercial movement," El-Othmani continued.

