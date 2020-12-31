Iran Quds Force leader slams Saudi-US relations

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Major General Esmail Qaani, criticised Saudi Arabia over what he said was the kingdom's "subordination to the United States".

Speaking at a closed meeting of the Iranian Parliament, Qaani said: "Saudi Arabia is living under the weight of humiliation as a result of its subordination and association with the United States of America."

The withdrawal of American forces from the region is "imminent", he added, stressing on the "need to avenge" the assassination of his predecessor Qasem Soleimani.

READ: Qatar reveals initial deal with Gulf states, calls for talks with Iran