Iran Quds Force leader slams Saudi-US relations

December 31, 2020 at 10:34 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iran, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia, US
Commander of the Quds Force of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, General Ismail Qaani, in Tehran, Iran on 3 January 2020 [Iranian Leader Press Office/Anadolu Agency]
The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Quds Force, Major General Esmail Qaani, criticised Saudi Arabia over what he said was the kingdom's "subordination to the United States".

Speaking at a closed meeting of the Iranian Parliament, Qaani said: "Saudi Arabia is living under the weight of humiliation as a result of its subordination and association with the United States of America."

The withdrawal of American forces from the region is "imminent", he added, stressing on the "need to avenge" the assassination of his predecessor Qasem Soleimani.

