Aden airport reopens after deadly attack

Aden International Airport reopened yesterday after a Houthi-led missile attack on the terminal last week, local media has reported.

The attack took place on Wednesday moments after new cabinet members landed on a flight from the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh. At least 25 people were killed and 110 others were injured.

The airport was reopened in the presence of the Yemeni transport and interior ministers, the governor of Aden and a number of other officials. The first flight to land arrived from Khartoum, according to state-run SABA news agency.

Aden has been mired in violence following a rift between the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council, which seeks independence for south Yemen, and the Yemeni government, which has been based there after being driven from the capital Sanaa by the Houthis in 2014.

