UN mission 'working to prevent escalation' in Yemen's Hudaydah

The United Nations Mission to Support the Hudaydah Agreement (UNMHA) said on Sunday that it is following with concern the recent security developments in the port city in western Yemen and working to prevent any further escalation of violence.

"UNMHA is following with concern reports of aerial activity culminating in explosions heard near the port of Hudaydah this evening," said the UN. "This comes during a period of increased aerial activity, civilian casualties, and growing ceasefire violations in the governorate." The mission added that it is "engaging in a multilateral response to prevent any further escalation of violence."

On Saturday evening, the Houthi-affiliated Almasirah TV accused the Saudi-led Arab coalition of carrying out two airstrikes near the port of Hudaydah in violation of the Sweden agreement. The coalition did not comment on the incident.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen said initial reports were that Friday's artillery bombardment killed three civilians and injured four others in Hudaydah. The Yemeni army accused Iran-backed Houthis of the attack. The Houthis, meanwhile, accused pro-government forces.

READ: Saudi-led coalition strikes at Yemen capital after attacks on Aden blamed on Houthis