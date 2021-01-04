Iraq arrests parents selling their 5-year-old son for $7,000

Iraqi security authorities arrested a man and his wife as they tried to sell their five-year-old son in the Karrada district in the capital, Baghdad, the Ministry of the Interior said.

"The Iraqi intelligence service had received information concerning a human trafficking operation which involves the sale of a child by his parents," the ministry said in a statement, adding that a technical team had been formed to follow up on the operation.

According to the statement, the intensification of intelligence efforts led to arresting the suspects as they were selling their five-year-old child for 10 million Iraqi dinars (about $7,000).

