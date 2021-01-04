President: Lebanon has no partner in preserving its sovereignty

Lebanese President Michel Aoun said yesterday that his country has no partner in preserving its independence, sovereignty over its borders and the freedom of its decisions.

Aoun made the remarks on the presidency's official Twitter account one day after an Iranian commander said Tehran was supporting Lebanon with its missile capabilities to confront Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, commander of Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ali Hajizadeh, claimed that his country had supported all the missile capabilities possessed by Gaza and Lebanon, describing them as "the front line of confrontation".

President Aoun and his Free Patriotic Movement party are one of the most important allies of pro-Iran Hezbollah, which fought a 34-day war with Israel in July 2006.

