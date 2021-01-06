Muslim Brotherhood welcomes end of Gulf crisis

The Muslim Brotherhood (MB) yesterday welcomed measures announced on Monday to finalise reconciliation among member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), group spokesman, Talaat Fahmi, said in a statement.

Fahmi added: "We reiterate the support of the group for all measures that end the differences and erase all their reasons among the nations of the GCC members," stressing that the movement supports all measures that unite the Arab and Muslim nations.

Yesterday, Saudi's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman welcomed Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani to the GCC Summit in the north-western Saudi region of Al-Ula.

The meeting was hailed as a breakthrough that brought together the two leaders for the first time in over three years.

In June 2017, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt launched a siege of Qatar, closing their air, sea and land borders with the Gulf state, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Doha denied the charges and said the move as an attack on its sovereignty.

Doha was later set 13 demands, ranging from closing Al Jazeera television and shuttering a Turkish base to cutting links to the Muslim Brotherhood and downgrading ties with Iran, in order for relations to be restored.

To date, none of the demands have been met.

READ: Ex-Qatar PM: Learn lessons from Gulf crisis to avoid a repeat