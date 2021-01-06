Ex-Qatar PM: Learn lessons from Gulf crisis to avoid a repeat

Former Qatari Prime Minister Hamad Bin Jassim Bin Jabr Al Thani said lessons need to be learnt from the Gulf crisis which was resolved earlier this week in order "to avoid a similar crisis in the future".

In a tweet, Al Thani said the Gulf crisis was "the most dangerous and difficult in the history of the Gulf Cooperation Council."

"While I certainly welcome the end of the crisis dearly, I appeal and invite everyone to take lessons to avoid the outbreak of similar crises in the future, and in order to ensure this, there must be a deep and frank evaluation of the crisis roots, as well as the psychological wounds it has caused to the whole Gulf community."

The Qatari official continued: "Not to mention the political rifts and great economic losses that resulted from this crisis. We all know that the Gulf Cooperation Council needs sincere work and a carefully studied and scientifically planned endeavour to revive the council's role, enable it to face the challenges surrounding us, in light of the dangerous conditions that the Arab world is experiencing, and making sure to take the necessary decisions to preserve our interests and settle our problems with the greatest possible independence while maintaining and respecting the sovereignty of our countries, and ensuring our security at all levels."

Al Thani thanked "the leadership and the brotherly Kuwaiti people, asking Allah Almighty to have mercy on the soul of late Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad, who did his best till the last moments to heal the rift before passing away, and I also salute his brother Sheikh Nawaf, who continued this effort, which we deeply appreciate."

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of sponsoring terrorism. Qatar has repeatedly denied the accusations.

The boycott brought an end to trade relations and led to over three years of international court cases. On Monday it was announced that Saudi had agreed to reopen its borders with its neighbour and the Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani headed to Riyadh to attend the GCC Summit for the first time since the rift began.

