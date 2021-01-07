Libya PM hopes Gulf reconciliation can end negative interference in country's affairs

Head of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj has welcomed the outcomes of the Gulf summit held on Tuesday in Saudi Arabia, which he believes: "Succeeded in clearing the atmosphere and strengthening brotherly ties in the Arab Gulf region."

In a statement published by the GNA media office, Al-Sarraj stressed that the Al-Ula Declaration is: "A step in the right direction. We hope that it will lead to Arab reunification and actively contribute to achieving security and stability in Libya, and ending all negative interventions and overcoming obstacles that hinder efforts to achieve that."

Al-Sarraj highlighted the importance of: "Building on this agreement to consolidate full commitment to the principles of mutual respect, state sovereignty and national unity, in addition to ensuring security, maintaining stability, enhancing constructive strategic cooperation throughout the Arab world, and establishing partnerships among Arab countries to achieve economic and social development to fortify joint Arab economic action."

READ: Is Cairo trying to counter Ankara by warming up to Tripoli?