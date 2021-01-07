Report: Sudan army thwarted 2 attacks on border with Ethiopia

Sudanese military sources have confirmed that the army responded to two attacks this week carried out by Ethiopian forces, in the latest clashes between the two sides after a period of cautious calm.

The Sudan Tribune quoted sources stating: "A force of the Airborne Corps and Military Intelligence responded on Monday to an attack launched by Ethiopian forces equipped with heavy weapons."

The sources indicated that the clashes took place in the Sariba border area of Al-Fashqa Al-Kubra, adjacent to the Ethiopian Tigray region, while excluding information that the attack was launched by militia fighters given the use of heavy weapons.

Military sources also revealed that Sudanese reserve forces responded to another attack in Al-Alawi border area, coinciding with the Sariba offensive.

The Sudanese army has recently succeeded in recovering agricultural lands that Ethiopian forces and militias had seized by force of arms over the past 26 years.

