US investigates threat to Capitol Hill to avenge Soleimani assassination

US officials are investigating a menacing message that was sent to air traffic controllers in New York. The ominous message threatened to attack Capitol Hill on Wednesday, in retaliation for the assassination of high-ranking Iranian General Qasem Soleimani at the beginning of 2020.

The audio message conveyed: "We are flying a plane into the Capitol on Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged."

The US authorities, who did not believe the threat was credible, opened an investigation into the frequency breach, reported CBS News.

Experts consider the intrusion to be concerning because it could affect the instructions that pilots are given.

The message was received on 3 January, coinciding with the first anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani in a US raid near Baghdad International Airport, at a time when the possibility of Iran's retaliation lingers as a major concern for the US.

