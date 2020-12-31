Iran accuses British company of helping to assassinate Soleimani

Iranian Prosecutor Ali Al-Qasi Mehr has accused the British company G4S of providing the US armed forces in Iraq with the arrival details of the aircraft in which General Qasem Soleimani was travelling prior to his assassination by an American drone. G4S is responsible for aviation security at Baghdad International Airport, where the attack which killed Soleimani took place.

The public prosecutor made the allegation on Wednesday during a legal and judicial follow-up session covering the assassination of Soleimani and his delegation. Also taking part were the Chief Justice of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, and officials of the judicial, military, security, intelligence and political authorities.

Iran's Attorney General claimed that investigations to date indicate Germany's involvement in the murder. He explained that the US Air Force in Germany was responsible for directing the drone that targeted Soleimani's convoy.

The Iranian authorities are working to prosecute the British company along with others suspected of involvement in the killing. "We identified 45 US nationals responsible for the assassination of Soleimani and we have submitted summons requests to Interpol," explained Mehr. "Iran has also granted six countries — Iraq, Syria, Qatar, Kuwait, Lebanon and Jordan — judicial representation to investigate the assassination of Soleimani, and we recently received the investigation results from Iraq."

