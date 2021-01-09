Qatar: 'Disagreements with Egypt will be resolved through bilateral talks'

The Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani has announced that bilateral disagreements between Qatar and Egypt will be resolved in talks between the two sides. Al-Thani confirmed that what was signed at the Al-Ula Summit is a preliminary document stipulating fundamental principles, however, the issues of relations between states will be discussed bilaterally.

He added: "Egypt is a party to the crisis, and we have our concerns, and they have theirs. There are meetings that will be held between the parties to discuss future solutions and talk through all concerns."

Last Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced that the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Egypt had reached an agreement during the Al-Ula Summit on turning the page on the Gulf crisis and fully restoring diplomatic relations between the blockading countries (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt) and Qatar.

