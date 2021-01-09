UAE reopens land, sea and air borders with Qatar

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the reopening of land, sea and air borders with Qatar, starting from Saturday, reported Sky News.

Saudi Arabia and Qatar had agreed to reopen their air, land and sea borders as of last Monday evening.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council member states signed the final statement of the 41st Gulf Summit, which was hosted by the Saudi city of Al-Ula.

The statement emphasised: "The supreme objectives of the Gulf Cooperation Council, which are stipulated by the basic law to achieve cooperation, intercorrelation and complementarity among the council's member states in all fields, reach full unity, enhance the Gulf countries regional and international role, and act as one economic and political group to contribute to achieving security, peace, stability and prosperity in the region."

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman inaugurated the summit earlier on Tuesday, when he praised the Kuwaiti and US roles in bridging the rift between the region's states, confirming the summit's function in reinforcing brotherly ties.

