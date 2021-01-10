Algeria sacks transport minister

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has sacked the transport minister and the CEO of the country's flag carrier Air Algeria, according to the Presidency, Anadolu reports.

A presidential statement said Lazhar Hani and Bakhouche Alleche were dismissed over the purchase of catering supplies from abroad "without taking into consideration the country's economic context and the priority given to the national productions".

The head of catering at the company was also relieved of his duties.

Algeria is struggling to reduce its imports bill over the decline in oil prices in recent years. The country's foreign reserves dropped to $50 billion, down from $194 in 2014.

