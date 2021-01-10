Turkey: 3 brothers die of COVID-19 in a month

Three brothers from a single-family lost their lives to COVID-19 in the course of a month in Turkey's Black Sea province of Samsun, Anadolu reports.

Selman Emirhan, a 33-year-old primary school teacher and father of two, lost his fight against the disease at the intensive care unit of a state hospital in Vezirkopru district on Sunday.

His death came after his brothers Kenan Emirhan and Necati Emirhan died of the novel disease.

While Kenan, 40, a shopkeeper in Carsamba district passed away nearly a month ago; Necati, a doctor working at a private hospital in Bafra district, was buried on Saturday.

Turkey's caseload has crossed 2.3 million, including 22,631 deaths and more than 2.1 million recoveries. The country has reached vaccine procurement deals with Pfizer-BioNTech and China's Sinovac, and is about to begin with the immunization drive soon.

