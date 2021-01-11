Kuwait identifies remains of 13 victims held in Iraq

Kuwait yesterday said it had identified the remains of 13 people who went missing during the 1990 Iraqi invasion.

"The fate of the 13 martyrs has been determined through DNA genetic analysis after their remains were brought from Iraq," the head of Kuwait's National Committee for Missing & Prisoners of War, Rabih Al-Adsani, told Anadolu Agency.

Al-Adsani added that the martyrs had included "Badr Al-Kandari, Suleiman Taher, Tariq Al-Yaqout, Abdul Rahman Al-Shwaimani, Abdul-Mahdi Behbehani, Issa Muhammad Zaman, Abdul Rahman Al-Fayez, Muhammad Saad Al-Ahmad, Mohammed Al-Muhaini, Musfer Al-Dossary, Mahdi Al-Balushi, Mustafa Al-Qattan and Yusef Al-Zamil."

"The martyrs were detained during the brutal Iraqi invasion on Kuwait in 1990," he pointed out.

Kuwait said last year that some 605 people, mostly Kuwaitis, went missing during the seven-month war. Diplomatic ties between the two neighbours were cut after the invasion but restored after late President Saddam Hussein was ousted from power in 2003.

