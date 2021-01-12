Portuguese / Spanish / English

Algeria president returns to Germany to continue covid treatment

January 12, 2021 at 10:25 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Coronavirus, Europe & Russia, Germany, News
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers, Algeria on 21 January 2020 [RYAD KRAMDI/AFP/Getty Images]
 January 12, 2021 at 10:25 am

Algerian President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, returned to Germany on Sunday to complete his treatment for COVID-19.

Tebboune had travelled to Germany a few months ago to receive treatment, and returned to Algeria at the end of December, reported Sky News.

On Sunday, Tebboune said that his return to Germany "was planned" with the aim of completing his treatment, "of which a limited but necessary part remains", expressing his hope that the treatment period will be "very short".

In a speech delivered before leaving Algeria, the president asserted that it is possible that he may undergo surgery on his foot during his trip.

Algeria Press Service (APS) quoted him saying: "I am leaving the country physically; however, I will be following up on state affairs with all officials on a daily basis."

Tebboune was due to undergo surgery on his foot prior to leaving Germany in December however commitments in Algeria prevented him from staying in Europe for so long and he was forced to return home, the president's office said in statement.

Algeria's asking where is President Tebboune – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

