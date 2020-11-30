Algeria's president leaves German hospital, back home in 'coming days'

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has left a German hospital where he was flown for treatment more than a month ago, and he will return home "in the coming days," the presidency said on Monday.

Tebboune, 75, who has tested positive for COVID-19, will continue "the rest of the recovery period" in Germany, it said in a statement.

Tebboune's hospitalisation comes at a critical moment in his efforts to turn a page on last year's massive street protests that forced his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika from power after 20 years.

Elected in December, Tebboune has pushed for a new constitution that limits presidential terms and gives more powers to the parliament and judiciary. It will be put to a referendum on Sunday.

The global pandemic struck Algeria's economy as it faced long-term challenges posed by the decline of the oil and gas revenues that finance its historically lavish state spending.

So far, Algeria has officially confirmed more than 55,000 cases of the coronavirus with nearly 2,000 deaths.