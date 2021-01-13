Pakistan gives Turkey's FM high honor

Portuguese / Spanish / English

January 13, 2021 at 8:13 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, News, Pakistan, Turkey
Pakistan President Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu om January 12, 2020 [Youtube]
Pakistan on Wednesday conferred its highest civilian award to visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, reports Anadolu Agency.

At a ceremony at the President House in the capital Islamabad aired on state television, President Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu late Tuesday arrived for a three-day official visit to participate in a second trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

He will also meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top Pakistani officials.

