Pakistan gives Turkey's FM high honor

Pakistan on Wednesday conferred its highest civilian award to visiting Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, reports Anadolu Agency.

At a ceremony at the President House in the capital Islamabad aired on state television, President Arif Alvi conferred the Hilal-e-Pakistan on Cavusoglu.

Cavusoglu late Tuesday arrived for a three-day official visit to participate in a second trilateral meeting between Pakistan, Turkey, and Azerbaijan.

He will also meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan and other top Pakistani officials.

READ: Railway link from Turkey to Pakistan, through Iran to start in 2021