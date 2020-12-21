Railway link from Turkey to Pakistan, through Iran to start in 2021

The Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad (ITI) train is expected to resume operations next year after the key requirements for the revival of the service have been completed, according to Adil Karaismailoglu, Turkey's minister of transport and infrastructure, local media reported.

Speaking at the 10th edition of the joint meetup of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) in Istanbul, Karaismailoglu said that the railway line project has been specifically designed to boost economic ties between Istanbul, Tehran and Islamabad.

The rail route covers a total distance of 6,500 kilometres. It is spread at a length of 2,600 kilometres in Iran, 1,950 kilometres in Turkey and 1,990 kilometres in Pakistan.

The ITI framework was launched in 2009 and exists as a project under the ECO.

