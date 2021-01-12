Turkey FM heading to Pakistan to discuss regional development

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will pay an official visit to Pakistan tomorrow, according to an official statement by the Foreign Ministry, Anadolu reports.

The visit, the statement said, will cover bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

Turkey and Pakistan signed a humanitarian aid agreement last year.

Earlier this year, Pakistan's prime minister inaugurated a 100-bed shelter home constructed by Turkey's state-run aid agency, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), for people in poverty near the capital Islamabad.

Pakistan and Turkey have built close collaboration on issues of mutual interest at some international organisation such as the UN and Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Turkey is an important member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir and has been consistently supporting the cause of self-determination of the Kashmiri people.

Jammu and Kashmir are held by India and Pakistan in parts. India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and imposed a large scale curfew there.

