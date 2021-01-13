Portuguese / Spanish / English

Qatar Airways says it will resume Egypt flights on Jan 18

A Qatar Airways airplane takes off from Hamad International Airport near the Qatari capital Doha, on the first commercial flight to Saudi Arabia in three and a half years following a Gulf diplomatic thaw, on 11 January 2021. [KARIM JAAFAR/AFP via Getty Images]
Qatar Airways said on Wednesday it would restart flights to Egypt from Jan. 18, a day after Cairo reopened airspace to the state-owned carrier as part of a thaw in relations, Reuters reports.

Flights are resuming after Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain agreed this month with Qatar to end a political dispute that broke out in mid-2017.

Qatar Airways will operate a daily flight to Cairo, Egypt's capital, from Jan. 18 before starting twice weekly services to Mediterranean port city Alexandria on Jan. 25, it said on Twitter.

State carrier EgyptAir has announced plans to resume daily flights to Doha, Qatar's capital, and said it could add a second daily service if there was sufficient demand.

Egypt and its Gulf allies cut ties with Qatar in 2017 over allegations it supports terrorism, which Doha denies. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain have also announced the reopening of their airspace to Qatar.

