Italy praises ‘fruitful’ dialogue with universities on security during pro-Palestine protests

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi yesterday praised the “fruitful dialogue” held between police forces and universities following student protests calling on local universities to cut ties with their Israeli counterparts over the occupation state’s war on Gaza, Anadolu reported.

On Tuesday, hundreds of university students in the northern city of Turin disrupted a conference focused on academic institute’s cooperation with other countries that was attended by ministers from the ruling coalition government.

They carried Palestinian flags and attempted to march to the conference venue at Valentino Castle in the city of Turin but were prevented by security forces.

Commenting on Tuesday’s events, Piantedosi said: “With regard to universities, I would like to point out that the fruitful and ongoing dialogue between the police forces and academic institutions has made it possible to ensure optimal levels of security, with full respect for the independence of universities and their administrative bodies.”

“We intend to continue in this direction, according to an assessment of each context and within the framework of the continuous search for every possible means of cooperation and dialogue,” he added, the Italian Aki news agency reported.

READ: Jewish students refute claims of anti-Semitism at pro-Palestine protests