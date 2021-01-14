Sudan military helicopter crash near border with Ethiopia

A Sudanese military helicopter crashed on Wednesday, shortly after taking off from Wad Zayed Airport in the province of El-Gedaref, which borders Ethiopia, local media reported.

According to Sudanese media reports, the Apache attack helicopter was loaded with weapons and ammunition when it crashed shortly after taking off, and burst into flames in the town of El-Showak in El-Gedaref province. Luckily, all crew members survived the crash.

Over the past two months, the Sudanese army has redeployed troops to the border areas with Ethiopia under the pretext of reclaiming territories that have been controlled by Ethiopian militias and farmers since 1995.

READ: Sudan army thwarted 2 attacks on border with Ethiopia