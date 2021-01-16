Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Turkey renews call for dialogue with US on S-400 missile system

January 16, 2021 at 10:21 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, News, Russia, Turkey, US
Russian Ilyushin Il-76, carrying the first batch of equipment of S-400 missile defense system, arrives at Murted Air Base in Ankara, Turkey on 12 July, 2019 as S-400 hardware deployment started [Turkey’s National Defense Ministry/Handout/Anadolu Agency]
Russia's S-400 missile defence system in Ankara, Turkey on 12 July 2019 [Turkey’s National Defense Ministry/Anadolu Agency]
 January 16, 2021 at 10:21 am

Turkey has renewed calls to the US to discuss solutions to the Russian S-400 defence system crisis while urging Washington to withdraw the sanctions imposed on Ankara in this regard.

On Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar asserted: "We are frankly convinced of the necessity of dialogue because without dialogue and with moves such as imposing sanctions or extending threats, no result can be reached."

Akar reaffirmed that Turkey is at a stage of negotiation to obtain a second batch of the Russian defence system.

He conveyed that he hopes for "the withdrawal of US sanctions," expressing his "optimism to return Ankara in the future to the F-35 production program."

Turkey's purchase of the Russian defence system is considered as a way to challenge US President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to adopt a tougher stance on dealing with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

READ: 'US sanctions violate our sovereign rights', says Turkish FM

US sanctioning Turkey over the purchase of Russian missile - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

US sanctioning Turkey over the purchase of Russian missile – Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

Categories
Asia & AmericasEurope & RussiaNewsRussiaTurkeyUS
Show Comments
Show Comments