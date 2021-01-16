Turkey renews call for dialogue with US on S-400 missile system

Turkey has renewed calls to the US to discuss solutions to the Russian S-400 defence system crisis while urging Washington to withdraw the sanctions imposed on Ankara in this regard.

On Wednesday, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar asserted: "We are frankly convinced of the necessity of dialogue because without dialogue and with moves such as imposing sanctions or extending threats, no result can be reached."

Akar reaffirmed that Turkey is at a stage of negotiation to obtain a second batch of the Russian defence system.

He conveyed that he hopes for "the withdrawal of US sanctions," expressing his "optimism to return Ankara in the future to the F-35 production program."

Turkey's purchase of the Russian defence system is considered as a way to challenge US President-elect Joe Biden, who is expected to adopt a tougher stance on dealing with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

