Ex-Grenada FM reaffirms commitment to Palestinian rights

Grenada Member of Parliament, Peter David, met on Sunday with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the Caribbean States, Linda Sobeh Ali, to reaffirm his commitment to recognising the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination as fundamental to achieving lasting peace and security in the Middle East.

In a statement, his office said David’s support for Palestinian rights dates back “to his tenure as Foreign Minister, notably in 2011 when Grenada officially recognised the State of Palestine in alignment with the United Nations General Assembly’s decision advocating for a two-state solution.”

It added that “recent developments have seen Barbados, Trinidad and Tobago, and Jamaica joining the ranks of nations recognizing Palestine as an independent state, bringing the total number of Caribbean States to 11.”

The Member of Parliament for the Town of St. George, the statement continued, David is dedicated “to advancing democratic initiatives aimed at resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict peacefully, and advocates for increased access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.” While calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Strip.

