Sudan: insurance sector gives donation in support of the army

Insurance companies and the National Organisation for Insurance Supervision in Sudan has announced a donation of 100 billion Sudanese pounds ($1.8 million) to support the armed forces.

According to Mohammad Sati, a representative of the insurance sector, employees throughout the country donated five days' salary to the army. He made the announcement at the launch of the private sector initiative to support the armed forces. This was attended by Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, as well as Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Sati pointed out the prominent role that the armed forces continue to play in defending Sudan. He also praised the steps taken by the armed forces on the eastern borders and the deployment of troops to secure and recover Sudanese land.

During the same event, Taha Al-Tayeb Ahmed, the President of the Union of Sudanese Banks, called for the establishment of a new development model for the border regions creating partnerships between the public and private sectors. He said that the banking sector will have a share in financing this initiative.

Al-Tayeb also announced that 49 banks across the country have been collecting donations in an account opened by the Union in local currency for this initiative. The banks will also start to market the proposal to clients in local and foreign currencies.

The mining sector, meanwhile, announced a donation of 42 billion Sudanese pounds ($760,000) in support of the armed forces. The representative of the mining sector, Ahmed Abdel Salam, said that the donation is a token of support as a national duty towards the armed forces.

