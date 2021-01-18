Portuguese / Spanish / English

Sudan protests against normalisation with Israel, burn Israel flag in Khartoum

January 18, 2021 at 9:45 am | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Sudan
KHARTOUM, SUDAN - JANUARY 17: Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021. On January 6, Sudan became the third Arab country to sign the US-brokered "Abraham Accords" on normalising ties with Israel after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain last year. ( Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency )
Sudanese people rally against their country's recent signing of a deal on normalising relations with Israel, outside the cabinet offices in the capital Khartoum, Sudan on January 17, 2021 [Mahmoud Hjaj - Anadolu Agency]
Tens of Sudanese protesters took to the streets of Khartoum on Saturday protesting against the normalisation of ties with Israel, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to Anadolu Agency, the protesters burned the Israeli flag in front of the headquarters of the Ministerial Council.

The protest was organised by the Popular Forces Against Normalisation.

On 23 October, 2020, Sudan announced the normalisation of ties with Israel, but several political and national parties have rejected it.

The protesters chanted: "The nation wants to drop normalisation… Down with the government of normalisation… Resignation, resignation for the collaboration government."

They also raised placards reading: "Abraham Accords… Secret terms that sell the country… Down with the Abraham Accords… Normalisation is a crime and betrayal to the Blessed Al-Aqsa."

On 6 January, Sudan announced the signing of the Abraham Accords, brokered by Washington, which normalises relations between Israel and Arab states.

