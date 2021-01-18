Sudan's Umma party freezes Forces of Freedom and Change operations

Sudanese National Umma Party announced on Sunday a freeze on the work of the communications committee of the Forces of Freedom and Change Alliance (FFC).

In an official statement, the committee accused the Umma party of: "Achieving undue partisan paralytic gains that pursued quotas without a vision or programme and combined to exclude some and marginalise others."

The statement called on the national political parties and leaders: "To agree on a common vision to bring the country out of its post-revolution crises, secure the lives of people, and ensure the implementation of the transition programme without excluding any of the political groups."

