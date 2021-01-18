UN welcomes presidential decree to hold Palestine elections

Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN) Antonio Guterres has welcomed a presidential decree issued by Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas to hold the Palestinian elections.

A statement issued by Spokesman of the secretary-general Stephane Dujarric read: "The holding of elections in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza will be a crucial step towards Palestinian unity, giving renewed legitimacy to national institutions, including a democratically elected Parliament and Government in Palestine."

The statement added that the secretary-general calls on the Palestinian authorities: "To facilitate, strengthen and support women's political participation throughout the electoral cycle."

It continued that the secretary-general hopes that the holding of the elections: "Would contribute to restarting a process towards a negotiated two-state solution based on the pre-1967 lines, and in accordance with relevant UN resolutions, bilateral agreements and international law."

Meanwhile, the statement affirmed that the UN stands: "Ready to support efforts for the Palestinian people to be able to exercise their democratic rights."

On Friday, Abbas issued a presidential decree to hold the presidential, parliamentary and Palestinian National Council elections.

The last presidential elections were held in 2005 and parliamentary elections in 2006.

While the international community recognised the results of the former, it rejected the results of the latter, despite being one of the most transparent elections across the region.