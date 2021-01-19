Portuguese / Spanish / English

Manufacturing coal in Gaza

Enterprising Gazans seen manufacturing charcoal, to be sold for domestic uses such as cooking, heating and barbecuing
January 19, 2021 at 10:38 pm | Published in: Middle East, Palestine, Videos & Photo Stories
 January 19, 2021 at 10:38 pm
Enterprising Gazans seen manufacturing charcoal, to be sold for domestic uses such as cooking and barbecuing, in Gaza on 19 January 2021 [Mohammad Asad / Middle East Monitor]
