Italy criticises Israel's proposed new settlements in occupied West Bank

Italy has expressed its "deep concern" about Israel's decision to build 800 new units in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, the Foreign Ministry in Rome said on its official website on Tuesday.

"The expansion of settlements in the West Bank violates international law and could irreparably undermine the viability of a just, sustainable two-state solution in line with internationally recognised parameters and the relevant UN resolutions," explained the ministry. "We therefore urge Israel to refrain from any unilateral action that would have no other effect than to frustrate ongoing efforts to rebuild trust between the parties and to jeopardise a resumption of direct negotiations."

Under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli government has continued to expand its illegal construction of new Jewish settler units in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, in violation of international law and to the dismay of the international community.

Earlier this month, Netanyahu ordered the construction of nearly 800 new Jewish settler homes in what observers considered to be a tactical utilisation of outgoing US President Donald Trump's final days in office. Trump has always supported Israeli settlement expansion across the occupied Palestinian territories.

READ: Saudi condemns Israel decision to build 800 new illegal settlement units