MEMO in conversation with Professor Rashid Khalidi

Join us for a live conversation with Palestinian-American historian of the Middle East Professor Rashid Khalidi to discuss his latest book "The Hundred Years' War on Palestine" in the context of Israel's latest policies in the occupied territories and in light of its normalisation of ties with a number of Arab states in the region.

Professor Khalidi is the Edward Said Professor of Modern Arab Studies at Columbia University and the director of the Middle East Institute of Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs. He is also the editor of the Journal of Palestine Studies and the author of numerous books on Palestine and the Israeli occupation.