Land mine in Somali capital kills at least 5

At least five people including soldiers were killed and four others wounded on Saturday when a bomb blast hit a vehicle carrying a former Somali lawmaker in the capital Mogadishu, an official said, Anadolu Agency reports.

The roadside bomb explosion took place in the Shibis district, Abdifatah Hassan, a police captain in Mogadishu, told Anadolu Agency over the phone.

He said that former parliamentarian Muhdin Hassan Afrah and several of his bodyguards were wounded in the explosion and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Last month Afrah survived a bomb blast targeting his vehicle in the capital's Kaaran district, according to local media.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Somali-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group has claimed responsibility for multiple bombings in the Horn of African country.

