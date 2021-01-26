PA reiterates plan to sue firms trading with settlements

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has condemned increasing escalation by Israeli Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, reiterating his government's decision to prosecute firms trading with settlers, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reported yesterday.

Addressing his cabinet during the weekly meeting, Shtayyeh said that over the past few days there has been an increase in settlement expansion, the confiscation of Palestinian land, demolition of homes and uprooting of olive trees in many Palestinian villages and neighbourhoods.

He highlighted the example of three-year-old Jad Sawafta who was attacked as he was heading home to celebrate his birthday with his family.

Shtayyeh condemned the "organised terrorism" of settlers, calling for global powers to list them as terrorists and impose travel bans on them.

READ: Israeli settlers attack Palestinian homes with petrol bombs

The prime minister reiterated that the PA is following up on settler attacks with the UN, the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Conference (OIC), reiterating that the PA is going ahead in its legal action against firms dealing with the settlements regardless.

He stressed that dealing with Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank is a violation of the international law, foremost UN Security Council resolution 2334.

Last Thursday, setters hurled stones at Palestinian cars near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah injuring hree-year-old Jad and his mother.