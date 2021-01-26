'Sudan, Israel agree on reciprocal opening of embassies soon'

A Sudanese government source said that Khartoum and Tel Aviv agreed during a brief visit by Israeli Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen to the Sudanese capital to the reciprocal opening of embassies as soon as possible.

Anadolu Agency quoted a source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as saying: "The Israeli minister arrived in Khartoum Monday evening on a short unannounced visit, and held two separate meetings with Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim Yassin to activate relations and exchange opening embassies."

The source pointed out that "the Israeli minister's visit to Khartoum is aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries in various fields."

The same indicated that "Al-Burhan and Cohen agreed on reciprocal opening of embassies in the two countries as soon as possible."

The Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation said that "Cohen made a historic visit to Sudan, on Monday evening, in the first public official visit of an Israeli minister to the Arab country after normalising relations between the two countries."

On 23 October, Sudan announced the normalising of relations with Israel in an effort to push the US to remove it from the list of state sponsors of terrorism. The decision has faced immense backlash in Sudan with senior political figures denouncing the U-turn in relations with the occupation state.