Sudan: Intelligence Minister heads first official Israeli delegation to Khartoum

The first official Israeli delegation to Sudan post-normalisation has been led by Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen, his ministry announced today. Sudan revealed on 23 October that it was normalising ties with Israel, although several political parties have rejected it.

According to the Ministry of Intelligence in Israel, the delegation met de facto head of state Lieutenant General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and Defence Minister Yassin Ibrahim for talks on diplomatic, security and economic issues. Cohen expressed his optimism that more countries in the region will follow Sudan and establish diplomatic relations with Israel.

"A first-ever memorandum on these topics was signed between the Sudanese defence minister and Cohen," said the ministry. "The Sudanese authorities briefed the Israeli delegation on their progress towards cancelling the law boycotting Israel, and amending the law imprisoning Sudanese migrants, including those in Israel, who will return to Sudan."

The sides also discussed "deepening intelligence cooperation" and are likely to look into the building of desalination plants and renewable-energy infrastructure in Sudan. Moreover, Israel is expected to provide the Sudanese with guidance in agriculture.

Furthermore, it was agreed that a Sudanese delegation will travel to Israel soon, despite the protests against normalisation which have continued in Sudan. Organised by the Popular Forces against Normalisation, dozens of protesters gathered in front of the headquarters of the Ministerial Council in Khartoum earlier this month and burned the Israeli flag.

"The nation wants to drop normalisation," they chanted. "Down with the government of normalisation… Resignation, resignation for the collaboration government." They also raised placards with "Normalisation is a crime and betrayal to Blessed Al-Aqsa" on them.

