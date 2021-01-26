Tunisia: Call for withdrawing confidence from government, parliament speaker

Tunisia's Free Destourian Party (FDP) demanded the withdrawal of confidence from the government, headed by Hichem Mechichi and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the party stated that the FDP renews calls to other parliamentary blocs and independent deputies to expedite the collection of the necessary signatures to withdraw confidence from Ghannouchi.

It also called on these blocs to agree to form a new government that breaks with political Islam and initiates an integrated economic, social and political programme to save the country from the multiple crises it is witnessing and establish the necessary reforms.

Parliament approved a technocratic government in a confidence vote four months ago, hoping to end months of political instability and focus on tackling worsening economic and social problems.

READ: Ten years after the revolution, Tunisia's president is polarising the country