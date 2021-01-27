Netanyahu seeks to use Morocco king in electoral campaign

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the National Security Council are exerting efforts to arrange a visit by Moroccan King Mohammad VI to Israel prior to the March election, Ynet News reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli news website, Netanyahu is trying to bring the Moroccan king to Israel to give himself and his party the Likud credit before the elections slated for 23 March as the king is respected by Israeli Moroccan Jews.

Ynet reported official Israeli sources saying they were not sure the monarch would visit before 23 March.

"There are talks and attempts, but I find it hard to see this happening," an official told Ynet News.

"We know that Balfour [Netanyahu's official residence] and the NSC want this to happen, but it is uncertain they will manage to pull it off before the election," the official said.

"Although the king might change his mind and make a surprise visit," the official added.

On Sunday, the Israeli government approved the agreement on the normalisation of diplomatic ties with Morocco, and it is expected to be posed at the Knesset later this week for a vote.

On 10 December 2020, Israel and Morocco announced the establishment of diplomatic and economic ties.