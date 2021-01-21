Portuguese / Spanish / English

Morocco, Israel agree to launch direct flights

January 21, 2021 at 5:44 pm | Published in: Africa, Israel, Middle East, Morocco, News
This picture taken on February 2, 2020 shows a Royal Air Maroc (RAM) Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner" aircraft landing at Morocco's Benslimane airport, reportedly carrying repatriated Moroccan citizens from China's Wuhan province following the outbreak of the SARS-like "Wuhan coronavirus" (novel coronavirus 2019-nCoV). (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)
This picture taken on February 2, 2020 shows a Royal Air Maroc (RAM) Boeing 787-8 "Dreamliner" aircraft landing at Morocco's Benslimane airport, [FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images]
Israel and Morocco inked an agreement Thursday to operate direct flights between their countries, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Anadolu Agency reported.

The daily reported the deal without disclosing additional details. Moroccan authorities have yet to comment.

It is the third aviation deal signed recently between Israel and Arab countries, after similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in recent months.

Former US President Donald Trump announced Dec. 10 that Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize relations.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to agree to normalization with Israel in 2020, after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

