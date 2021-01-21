Morocco, Israel agree to launch direct flights

Israel and Morocco inked an agreement Thursday to operate direct flights between their countries, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Anadolu Agency reported.

The daily reported the deal without disclosing additional details. Moroccan authorities have yet to comment.

It is the third aviation deal signed recently between Israel and Arab countries, after similar agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in recent months.

Former US President Donald Trump announced Dec. 10 that Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize relations.

Morocco became the fourth Arab country to agree to normalization with Israel in 2020, after the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan.

