Iraq: PMF, Daesh clashes escalate in Western desert

Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) yesterday announced that their military confrontations with Daesh in the desert of the country's western province of Anbar had escalated."Clashes broke out between Daesh and our PMF forces while they were carrying out an operation in the western Anbar desert," the Anbar Commander of Operations, Qassem Musleh, told local media.

Musleh added that the PMF military operation was continuing "to eliminate the Daesh terror spots across the desert."

Though the Iraqi government in Baghdad declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, sleeper cells continue to operate across the country. The attacks have raised fears that the group could regroup and recover posing a severe threat to the country once again.

