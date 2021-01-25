Iraq: 11 PMF militants killed in Daesh clashes

Eleven members of Iraq's Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF) have been killed during violent clashes with Daesh, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported yesterday.

Violent confrontations broke out on Saturday between the PMF and Daesh militants in Iraq's northern governorate of Saladin.

PMF said in a statement that the "militants of the 22nd Brigade fought in the battle which took place in Saladin's eastern district of Al-Aith."

Though the Iraqi government in Baghdad declared victory over Daesh in December 2017, sleeper cells continue to operate across the country. The attacks have raised fears that the group could regroup and recover posing a severe threat to the country once again.

